'The Kids Are All Right' Actor Eddie Hassell Passes Away At 30 After Getting Shot

Hollywood actor Eddie Hassell, who is known for his roles in Surface, Devious Maids, The Kids Are All Right, Bomb City, Family Weekend, passed away after being shot in Texas, USA. The actor was 30 years old. The actor's manager informed Variety that Hassell was shot in a carjacking on Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation.

Hassell was shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend's apartment in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to Deadline. When the incident occurred, the actor's girlfriend was in her apartment, but she did not spot the attacker. It was also revealed that the actor was taken to a nearby hospital, where he breathed his last. Eddie Hassell's death has left a void in the hearts of his fans and loved ones.

About the actor

Hassell was born in the Texas town of Corsicana on July 16, 1990. Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, the actor usually played small roles, most notably as Clay in the film The Kids Are All Right, starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo as well. At the 2011 Oscars, the film also received the Best Picture award.

Eddie Hassell also played Phil Nance on NBC's sci-fi series Surface where he went on to perform alongside Leighton Meester and Lake Bell. Eddie Hassell also made starred in television shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ‘Til Death, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Oliver Beene, Southland, Devious Maids, Joan of Arcadia, Longmire, and Bones. Hassell’s last film was in the year 2017 titled, Oh Lucy!

About Oh Lucy!

Helmed by Atsuko Hirayanagi, the film Oh Lucy stars Shinobu Terajima, Josh Hartnett, Kaho Minami and Eddie Hassell in pivotal roles. The film tells the tale of a sad, chain-smoking office lady in Tokyo, Setsuko Kawashima (Terajima), who is past her age. She seeks a fresh identity in her American alter ego, 'Lucy,' after agreeing to take an English lesson, and falls for her teacher, John (Hartnett). Setsuko earnestly sets out on a journey to locate him when John unexpectedly vanishes, ultimately taking her to the outskirts of Southern California. The film was lauded by fans and viewers for its acting skills and plot. Watch the trailer below.

