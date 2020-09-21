'Nurse Ratched' Cast: Who Is New 'Nurse Ratched' In Netflix Series? Know Details

Psychological thriller drama web series, Ratched's first season was released on Netflix on September 18, 2020. The series follows the story of the character, Nurse Mildred Ratched from the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The drama series is created and developed by Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy, respectively. The cast of Ratched on Netflix stars Sarah Paulson as the new Nurse Ratched. Read ahead for more details.

Sarah Paulson is the new 'Nurse Ratched'

Sarah Catharine Paulson is an American actor best known for her comic roles in films like What Women Want (2000) and Down with Love (2003). She also churned out popular drama flicks including Path to War (2002) and The Notorious Bettie Page (2005). Sarah Paulson has also appeared in several Broadway plays, namely, The Glass Menagerie in 2005 and Collected Stories in 2010. Some of her prominent work includes Serenity (2005), New Year's Eve (2011), Mud (2012), Blue Jay (2016), Ocean's 8 (2018), Bird Box (2018), Glass (2019) and many others.

Nurse Ratched cast

The novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest has been adapted several times for creating films and Broadway plays. Nurse Ratched's character in the film, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest was played by actor Louise Fletcher. The actor is known for her film and television appearances. She started her career by featuring in television series like Lawman (1958) and Maverick (1959).

She made her film debut in 1963 with A Gathering of Eagles but was away from the big screens for almost 11 years. Later in 1974, Louise Fletcher returned to the cinema by starring in Thieves Like Us. One of her most recent portrayals was in Netflix series Girlboss (2017). She played the recurring role of Rosie. Louise's last film was A Perfect Man released in 2013.

More About 'Ratched'

Ratched cast features Sarah Paulson in the titular role of Nurse Ratched. Apart from her, the series also stars Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone. This series is considered as a prequel to the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest written by Ken Kesey.

