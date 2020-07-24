'The Kissing Booth 2': Check Out The Net Worth Of The Cast; Read Details Here

The Kissing Booth 2 is a sequel of the popular 'coming of age' movie The Kissing Booth. The movie is about a high school senior Elle who juggles a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Noah. She befriends a handsome classmate who might change everything in her life. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

The combined net worth of The Kissing Booth 2 cast

Joey King's net worth

Joey King has portrayed the character of Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans in the film. She has also been featured in The Act, Summer ’03 and The Conjuring. According to a leading media portal, the actor’s net worth is around $ 3 million. This is over Rs 22 crores.

Jacob Elordi 's net worth

Jacob Elordi portrayed the character of Noah Flynn in the film. The actor has been seen in the first part of The Kissing Booth and in Euphoria where he played the role of Nate Jacobs. According to a leading media portal, the actor’s net worth is around $ 1 million. This is over Rs 7 crores.

Joel Courtney's net worth

Joel Courtney played the character of Lee Flynn in the film. The actor has been seen in Super 8 and The River Thief, among others. According to a leading media portal the actor’s net worth is around $ 1 million. This is around Rs 7 crores.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers' net worth

Maisie Richardson-Sellers is a popular actor who has been featured several movies and shows like Kings and Prophets and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She has played the role of Chloe in the film. According to a leading media portal, the actor’s net worth is around $ 5 million. This is over Rs 37 crores.

Taylor Zakhar Perez's net worth

In the movie, Taylor Zakhar Perez played the role of Marco. Taylor started his career in the entertainment industry by performing in musical theatre. He has been featured in Young and Hungry where he appeared as a guest. According to a leading media portal the actor’s net worth is around $ 500 thousand. This is around Rs 3.74 crores.

