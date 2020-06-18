'Your Honor' Cast's Net Worth Is Proof That They Are Talented 'beyond Reasonable Doubt'

Your Honor is one of the latest shows launched on Sony Liv. The show stars Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Parul Gulati, and Pulkit Makol. The show has been directed by Eeshwar Nivas and the show has been received well by fans and critics alike. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Jimmy Sheirgil's Net Worth

Jimmy Sheirgill is very popular in the entertainment industry. The actor is well known for his roles in Mohabbatein, Tanu Weds Manu, Maachis and many more. The actor portrayed the role of Bishan Khosla in this series.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $10 million. This is around Rs 65 crores. The actor endorses several brands. He also charges money for appearing in events and ceremonies.

Pulkit Makol's Net Worth

Pulkit Makol portrayed the role of Abeer Khosla in the series. The character of Abeer was that of an introverted student, unpredictable teenager and who was the ‘innocent son’. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is unknown. The actor has kept his personal life private and therefore, not much is known about his assets or net worth.

Mita Vashisht's Net Worth

Mita Vashisht is another popular actor in the entertainment industry. She is known for her roles in movies like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaala Teeka. The net worth of the actor is around Rs 15 crores.

Yashpal Sharma's Net Worth

Yashpal Sharma is another famous actor in the entertainment industry. He is popularly known for his roles in movies like Lagaan, Gangaajal, and Singh Is King. The actor portrayed the character of Pandit in the series Your Honor. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 7 crores.

Parul Gulati's Net Worth

Parul Gulati is known for her role in popular series Girls Hostel. She portrayed the character of Ruma Pathak on Your Honor. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 2 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image credits: Sony liv Instagram

