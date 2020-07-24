'The Kissing Booth 2': Here Is The Star Cast Of The Much-awaited Netflix Sequel

The Netflix sequel film, The Kissing Booth 2 is all set to start streaming on the OTT platform from today, which is July 24, 2020. After the success of the first installment of the film, the fans were left overjoyed ever since the release of the trailer of the sequel film. The plot of the movie will be a follow-up for the first film released in the year 2018.

The film will see Elle on a quest to finish off her senior year while juggling her long-distance relationship with Noah and also applying to colleges along with her best friend Lee. As the Netflix sequel film releases today, here are the star cast of the film along with the characters they will be playing.

The Kissing Booth 2 star cast

Joey King as Elle

Joey King had started her career as a child actor in the film Ramona and Beezus. She was also seen in films like Crazy Stupid Love, The Dark Knight Rises, and Independence Day: Resurgence. She was also seen in the movies like Slender Man and The Act wherein she had received an Emmy nomination for the latter.

Her character, Elle from the film is a fun-loving yet clumsy girl who is trying to find a balance between her high school and her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Noah. She also wants to get into a suitable college along with her best friend Lee. The sequel will see her facing some trust issues with Noah.

Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn

The Kissing Booth marked Jacob's debut film in the industry. The Australian actor gained a massive fan-following after the film. He was also seen in films like Deep Water, Euphoria, and Swinging Safari.

His character from the film is Elle's long-distance boyfriend who is beginning his studies at Harvard University. The film sees his character come face to face with the admirable and pretty college girl Chloe in the sequel. This may threaten to affect his relationship with Elle.

Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn

Joel was first seen in the film Super 8 which was helmed by JJ Abrams. He was seen in movies like Mercy and Don't Let Me Go. The actor was also seen in TV shows like Agents Of Shield and The Messengers.

The film sees Joel play Lee who is Elle's best friend and her boyfriend Noah's brother. The previous film saw him initially being disapproving of Noah and Elle's relationship even though he went on to approve of them later. He and Elle have always dreamt of going to the same college together.

Maise Richardson Sellers as Chloe

Maise was last seen in the film Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She was also seen in the show Legends Of Tomorrow. She gained prominence for her performance as Eva Sinclair in the show, The Originals.

In the film, she will be seen playing Chloe who is a student at Harvard University. She grows close to Noah in the movie. Their growing closeness poses a threat to Elle in the movie.

