The Lady And The Dale Review: Netizens 'highly Recommend' To Watch; Call It 'fascinating'

The Lady and The Dale reviews are currently taking over Twitter. Those who have started watching the show on the first day of its release are pointing out the things that appeal to them. The most common thread of thought is about how different the show is. The Lady and The Dale released on January 31, 2021, on HBO.

The film is directed by Nick Cammilleri and Zackary Drucker and stars Gillian Cameron as Liz Carmichael. The story is about a transgender woman who takes on the automobile industry in fading automobile market of the ‘70s. She invents a three tyre care model which is fuel-efficient.

The Lady and The Dale Review; What Twitterati has to say

A common thread started on Twitter asking fellow Twitterati if they had watched the show. A netizen said that she found the show “wildly fascinating”. Yet another said that the show was a “heroic survival story”. The common consensus seemed to be that the show has started the year on a high note and other shows have a high benchmark to live up to. The CEO of Killer Films called the show “wild and addictive.”

watching this rn and it is fascinating https://t.co/5W4pJh3azC — hood textures (@Naimaism) February 1, 2021

loved #TheLadyAndTheDale-- wild and addictive — Christine Vachon (@kvpi) January 30, 2021

The Lady and the Dale ratings

The Lady and the Dale has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10. Indie Wire has given the show a Grade A. The show has a 100% from Rotten Tomatoes on the critics’ rating meter. Almost every portal has given the show a high rating and has suggested that the show be added to one’s must-watch list.

The Lady and The Dale Cast and Crew

Filmmaker Jay Duplass has a keen eye for detail and bringing out the extraordinary in the ordinary. Jay Duplass’ brother Mark Duplass is the other name behind the show. The two brothers together, with their specific style, have created The Lady and The Dale. As the show is a docuseries, we see clippings of people in their original form and habitat.

Most people are played by themselves. Only Liz Carmichael is played by Gillian Cameron in parts. The characters seen in the series are Gerry McGuinness, Candi Michael, Rob Abrams, Charles Richard Barrett, Dick Carlson, John Griffiths, Hans Hasson, Leslie Kendall, Mark Lisheron, Mark MacCarley, Pete Noyes, Sandy Stone, Susan Stryker and Mia Yamamoto. All of these characters play themselves in the series.

