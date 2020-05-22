'The Little Mermaid' To Get A Follow Up Comedy Series Called 'Washed Up'?

The Little Mermaid is part of the childhoods of several people. The story of Ariel is still remembered by fans of the princess and her magical love story. According to recent media reports, The Little Mermaid is expected to get a follow-up series titled Washed Up. The Little Mermaid series will see a grown-up version of the mermaid.

According to recent media reports, The Little Mermaid is all set to get a comedy to follow up series of its own. The Little Mermaid series will be available on NBC’s streaming service peacock. The new Little Mermaid series will be a comedy titled Washed Up. The Little Mermaid series will see the mermaid’s life set years after her marriage.

The Little Mermaid series, Washed Up will be a follow up to the original story of Hans Christian Andersen. The original story by Hans Christian Andersen ends on a much darker note than the popular Disney movie. In the 1989 Disney movie, Ariel lives happily ever after with Eric after falling in love with him but Andersen’s version of the story has a grim ending with the mermaid killing herself after the prince marries another woman.

Washed Up picks up the original story fifteen years after the mermaid gives up her underwater life. Media reports added that the story of Little Mermaid series, Washed Up will see the princess as a miserable, unmotivated human living in a loveless marriage. However, her life takes a turn when her father suddenly dies. She then suspects foul play and starts an epic adventure to save not only her underwater kingdom but the entire humankind.

The writer of Jane The Virgin Gracie Glassmeyer is expected to write this follow up to The Little Mermaid series, Washed Up. She is also expected to play the role of executive producer to the series along with Jane The Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman. The reports further made it clear that Washed Up is not going to be a sequel to the 1989 film The Little Mermaid. The follow-up series will be taking off after the original fairytale. Reportedly, Disney is also making a live-action version of The Little Mermaid which will be based on their 1989 movie.

