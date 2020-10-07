Twitterverse Is Divided At Possible Nudity In Amazon's 'Lord Of The Rings' Web Series

Amazon Prime has come with a new adaptation of the popular Lord of the Rings. JRR Tolkien's novel series won hearts after being adapted on to the silver screen and is set to do it once again as a series. However, the latest news about it, that there will be nudity in the Prime production has left netizens divided between feelings of dismay and outrage. Here's what this is about.

Amazon Prime is all set to come up with its own series of Tolkien's Lord of The Rings. While netizens seemed excited at first the latest reports have them feeling divided. It seems the series will also feature nudity. Some even went on to compare Game of Thrones to Lord of The Rings as the former had an abundant of such scenes. They are of the opinion that despite both being fantasy series, they are in no way similar.

Here's how Twitterverse is reacting to the possibility of nudity in Lord of The Rings series by Amazon Prime

Contrary to what the execs think, LOTR’s fanbase and GOT’s fanbase don’t really overlap, I don’t care how much of a Tolkien fanboy GRRM says he is.



Literally no one is asking for pointless sex & nudity in the Amazon LOTR series. https://t.co/R6qqTcb9Qu — Autobot Kíli: Mother of Botbots (@jobot935) October 6, 2020

I hope the Tolkien family/estate sues Amazon the moment they step out of line with the LotR show.



Hiring an "intimacy coordinator" and asking for actors who are comfortable with nudity/sex is just ðŸš©ðŸš©ðŸš© pic.twitter.com/2uzO8bCk7d — /feÉª/ ðŸ§šðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ (@feiofthefae) October 5, 2020

Remember when everyone was so happy that they didn't ruin the LOTR legacy like they did with basically every other franchise? WELL HERE COMES AMAZON. — Laz-o'-lantern ðŸŽƒðŸ’€ (@LazHimself) October 5, 2020

naked gollum scene in amazon lotr series??ðŸ¤¤ðŸ˜» pic.twitter.com/s0wS7v6UGe — âœžollieâ™¡ | ðŸ“–: the two towers (@lcthlorien) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, in other news, the makers of Lord of The Rings series have tried to keep the production very hush-hush. According to reports of comicbook.com, the production which was being in New Zealand halted due to the pandemic but has now resumed since September. Reports also claim that a casting call has gone out for actors who do not have a problem with nudity. Many fans seemed worried that Lord of The Rings' Prime series is trying to go down the Game Of Thrones route.

More on Amazon Prime's Lord of The Rings series

According to reports of comicbook.com, Amazon Prime's Lord of The Rings will be a prequel to Tolkien's novel. It is based on the Second Age of Middle-earth, the era that ends with Sauron's by an alliance of Men and Elves. Robert Aramayo has been cast as Beldor while Joseph Mawle is essaying the villain, Oren. The rest of the cast for the Amazon Prime series includes Markella Kavenagh, Ema Horvath, and Maxim Baldry.

J.A. Bayona has been asked to helm the project by Amazon. When the series was announced, Bayona said in a statement that he was very excited and honoured to direct the production of Lord of The Rings series. Bayona had earlier directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

