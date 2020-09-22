List Of Locations To Celebrate Frodo And Bilbo's Birthday This Year

Hobbit Day is an annual event which marks the birthday of two fictional characters Bilbo and Frodo Baggins from the books --- The Hobbit and The Lords of the Rings. It is celebrated on September 22 each year. The celebration is conducted with a large party where food, fireworks, dancing and a lot of merriment is witnessed.

Where to celebrate Hobbit Day this year?

This year, due to the pandemic that the world is battling with, the international borders have been closed for tourism. Here is a list of locations, reported by NZherald, where the Hobbit Day can be celebrated without having to travel to Matamata in New Zealand. Check it out.

List of locations to celebrate halflings this year

Malvern Hills in England

Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland

Cheddar Gorge, England

Sarehole Mill, and the Birmingham Black Country

The Somme, France

Oxford, England

Tongariro Crossing, New Zealand

Each year, the Hobbit Day is celebrated at the home of the Hobbits in Matamata in New Zealand. On the edge of Matamata, the Hobbiton Film Set is located and the annual event hosts numerous tourists. The day is celebrated with games, themed performances and food for fantasy fans.

How to celebrate Hobbit Day this year?

Play games: Refer to the chapters of the book that involve Bilbo Baggin’s birthday and his departure along with Gandalf farewell to Frodo Baggins. You can decorate your playing area with lanterns for lighting and have music, theme dances and games based on the book.

Costume party: You can invite your friends or video call them and have a costume party with some snacks and beverages. You all can choose to dress up according to a theme based on the book and can have interesting games like whose costume is the best, whose makeup is the best, etc.

Food and beverages: Another interesting thing that can be done to celebrate Hobbit Day is to share recipes of foods and beverages based on the theme of the book.

Music and Dance competition: The Hobbit Day celebrations see each year plenty of music and dance competition. You can have your own private one by telling your guests to prepare a performance based on a theme of your choice. You can have the competition on video calls or at a place of your choice.

Image credits: Visit Birmingham (@visit_birmingham ) Instagram handle