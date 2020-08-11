'The Lost Husband' Cast Boasts Of Leslie Bibb, Josh Duhamel And Other Prolific Actors

Vicky Wight's romantic drama, The Lost Husband is based on 2013's novel of the same name by Katherine Center. The plot of this romance film revolves around the life of Libby, who tries to put her life back together after her husband's death and hence, shifts to her estranged goat farm in Texas with her children. The Lost Husband boasts of a stellar star cast alongside Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel in the lead roles. Thus, here's taking a look at the cast of this Vicky Wight directorial in detail:

Leslie Bibb as Libby Moran

The American film and television actor, Leslie Bibb plays the role of a widowed Libby Moran in The Lost Husband. Leslie as Libby plays a grieving woman who finds it difficult to bring her life back together after her husband's untimely death. The film focuses on how the single mother of two children emerges out of her past turbulences to give her present life a fresh start.

Josh Duhamel as James O'Connor

The American actor and former fashion model, Josh Duhamel plays the role of James O'Connor in this romantic drama. Josh as James plays Libby's aunt Jean's farm manager, who helps her develop farming skills. James plays the male lead in this film, who helps Libby get out of her past traumas and fall in love again.

Nora Dunn as Aunt Jean

The actor-comedian, Nora Dunn plays the role of Jean in this Vicky Wight directorial. Nora as Jean plays the aunt of Libby who owns a farm in Texas, managed by James O'Connor. She introduces Libby to James and asks her to help him in farming, which marks the commencement of their love story.

Sharon Lawrence as Marsha

The American actor, singer and dancer, Sharon Lawrence plays the role of Marsha in The Lost Husband. Sharon as Marsha plays the mother of Libby, who smokes a lot and has gotten married multiple times. She is shown to have a rocky relationship with her daughter throughout the film.

The Lost Husband's supporting cast includes:

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Aunt Jean's boyfriend, Russ McAllen

Kevin Alejandro as Libby's late husband, Danny

Herizen F. Guardiola as Aunt Jean's grandaughter, Sunshine

Callie Hope Haverda as Libby's daughter, Abby Moran

Roxton Garcia as Libby's son, Tank

Watch the trailer of 'The Lost Husband' below:

