'The Mandalorian', 'Avengers' And Other Top Entertainment Franchises Revealed; See List

National Research Group has revealed the top entertainment franchises in previous years. NGR, a global insights and strategy firm, began the survey in January 2019 conducting more than 350, 000 interviews on around 700 entertainment franchise to discover which were said to be the most inspiring, bold and thought-provoking by U.S. consumers. The results were analyzed to determine which franchise are most likely to withstand in the future.

The Mandalorian, Avengers, Stranger Things are top entertainment franchises

Variety revealed the news of the NGR survey that has Disney and its subsidiary Marvel dominating the top 20 entertainment franchises with 70% of the entries. It includes films, television series and video game industries that are present globally. Netflix also made it to the list with three titles.

The Mandalorian got the first spot, followed by Marvel’s Avengers and Netflix’s Stranger Things in second and third place. Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick held the fourth position with other Marvel superhero films like Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and Iron Man filling out the list.

NRG Top 20 entertainment franchises

The Mandalorian Avengers Stranger Things John Wick Black Panther Guardians of the Galaxy The Witcher Ozark Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Black Widow Deadpool Thor Iron Man Mario Bros. Toy Story Doctor Strange Spider-Man Coco The Lion King Hamilton

NRG CEO Jon Penn said that consumers are ready for entertainment franchises to lean into important cultural conversations and create a new reality — one in which optimism, diversity and curiosity unite rather than divide us. The survey finds Marvel’s Black Panther, Netflix’s Black Mirror, Fox and National Geographic’s Cosmos and Broadway musical Hamilton, as the boldest franchises. The video game series Animal Crossing experienced huge growth over the lockdown period as players considered it a creative space and more than just a game, according to the survey.

From audience of 13-24 years, SpongeBob SquarePants and Shrek are in the top five franchises. Get Out, Black Panther, Insecure, Black-ish, Atlanta, Black Lighting, Empire, Power, and Queen Sugar are the strongest brands for people of colour featuring cultural representation.

The success of young adult franchises like Euphoria, Sex Education and On My Black, suggest that the genre is one of the most diverse categories of content, stirring personal growth of the viewers of all ages. Several well-established franchises like Fast and Furious, The Matrix, Mission: Impossible, and other will be returning in 2021 and has grabbed the audiences' attention.

