The Mandalorian: Here're All Important Characters That Are Going To Return In Season 2

Even before the premiere of The Mandalorian, an exclusive Star Wars series on Disney+, the show was already renewed for its second season. However, Disney's faith in this show's success was undoubtedly fulfilled and fans loved the first season. The fans of this spin-off space adventure series found the show interesting despite the irreparable loss of faith because of the failure of Disney’s sequel trilogy. Now, the online streaming service provider is preparing for the sequel of the show. Here are three characters that the viewers might see coming back in it.

The Child

The Child is amongst the most important characters of the show and he will undoubtedly return alongside the bounty hunter in the second season of The Mandalorian. The Baby Yoda became the breakout character of the first season. However, in the first season, the Armorer is tasked to help him find his home and return him to his homeworld. This is probably going to be an extremely emotional episode.

Cara Dune

Cara Dune earned many fans in the first edition of the series. She is a battle-hardened strong character who despises the Empire. According to the followers of this fantastic sci-fi franchise, Dunne is the only female Star Wars characters till now who gets in on the action. The character is played by Gina Carano, whose background in mixed martial arts created a perfect image for Cara’s hand-to-hand combat scenes. It would be interesting to know more about her history of fighting as a shock trooper for the Rebel Alliance in Season 2.

Moff Gideon

Giancarlo Esposito played the character of Moff Gideon, an iconic TV villain, with utter perfection. Moff Gideon emerged as a terrifying threat in the first season of The Mandalorian. There are many things yet to unfold with this character in future storylines, like his pursuit of the Child and how he got a hold of the 'Darksaber.'

