The Mandalorian FAQ: Burning Questions Fans Still Have After The End Of Season 1

The Mandalorian's season 1 recently ended and it has gotten people talking. Fans were seen uploading questions on Twitter regarding The Mandalorian's next season. Some of the fans are also rewatching the season one to get some of their answers. The popular original series is a part of Disney+. Let us take a look at some of the burning questions related to The Mandalorian Season 1.

Burning Questions about The Mandalorian

How is the New Republic Doing?

The Mandalorian's season 1 witnessed New Republic prison ship and a few X-Wings. Although it is hard to tell what the wider galaxy might look like, the only thing that is confirmed is that Baby Yoda and Mandalorian will experience more worlds next season.

Does Mandalorian Still Hate Droids?

In The Mandalorian season finale episode, fans experienced an emotional moment between Mandalorian and new nurse droid, IG-11. Mando was in need of medical support and since his parents were killed in an incident which was caused by droids, it was unbelievable for Mandalorian to believe that a droid was going to help him during his worst times. However, it is difficult to tell whether Mandalorian might have created a bond with the droids.

Where Is Din Djarin From?

Din Djarin made it clear that he was not a Mandalorian. Being a Mandalorian is about following a certain type of order and not betraying the rules. However, it would be interesting to know which planet does Din Djarin belong to and also from which planet did Mandalorian come to save Din Djarin.

