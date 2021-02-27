The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In This 1959 Sitcom

American sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis aired on CBS from 1959-1963 and comprised four seasons. The series has been adapted from Max Shulman's "Dobie Gillis" short stories. The short stories were first adapted in 1953 by MGM for The Affairs of Dobie Gillis. The cast of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis was headlined by Dwayne Hickman, Frank Faylen, Florida Friebus and Bob Denver alongside several actors in supporting and recurring roles. To know more about this Max Shulman sitcom, read on to find out details about all The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis characters.

The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis cast (lead)

Dwayne Hickman as Dobie Gillis

American actor-producer Dwayne Hickman played the titular role of Dobie Gillis in this CBS sitcom. Dwayne as Dobie essayed the role of a teenager and an unremarkable high school student, who has great admiration for poetry and literature. He aspires to go on dates with all the gorgeous girls he pursues, despite being pressurised by his family in terms of his career.

Frank Faylen as Herbert T. Gillis

Late prolific actor Frank Faylen played the role of Herbert T. Gillis in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. Frank as Herbert essayed the role of Dobie's short-tempered and old-fashioned father. The gruff dad of Dobie is shown to run a small grocery store in this sitcom.

Florida Friebus as Winifred Gillis

(Image credit: @oldhollywoodwomen Instagram)

The veteran stage, film and television actor Florida Friebus played the role of Winifred Gillis, aka Winnie, in this Max Shulman series. Florida as Winnie essayed the role of Dobie's doting and sympathetic mother. She is shown to often baby her son and critique the parenting skills of her husband in this sitcom.

Bob Denver as Maynard G. Krebs

Late comedic actor Bob Denver played the role of Maynard G. Krebs in this 1959 TV series. Bob as Maynard essayed the role of Dobie's goofy and lazy best friend. He is also shown to join the army, just like Dobie, between his high-school graduation and college enrollment.

The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis cast (supporting)

Tuesday Weld played Dobie's beautiful high-school classmate, Thalia Menninger

Warren Beatty played a rich jock and Dobie's nemesis, Milton Armitage

Sheila James played the smartest girl of Dobie's high school, Zelda Gilroy

William Schallert played Dobie's highs school English and Science teacher, Professor Leander Pomfritt

Jean Byron played Dobie's high school math teacher, Mrs. Ruth Adams

