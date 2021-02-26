'Two Sentence Horror Stories' Season 2 Cast: Know All About The Horror Series

Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2 is available for Netflix subscribers in the U.S. Season 2 was earlier premiered on the CW network from January 12, 2021, to February 16, 2021. Post which, the series was released on Netflix on February 24, 2021. Read on for more information on Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2 cast.

Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2 cast

Lauri Hendler as Len

Wei Yi Lin as Mona

Mardy Ma as Ma

Hannah Barlow as Michelle

Ayesha Harris as Erica

Gentry White as Jayson

William Charlton as Frank

Jen Richards as Nala

Bobby Naderi as George

Two Sentence Horror Stories cast includes actor Lauri Hendler, who has appeared in a few episodes. The actor is known for her portrayals in movies like Gimme a Break! (1981), Saints Row IV (2013) and Saints Row: The Third (2011).



Wei Yi Lin as Mona

Actor Wei-Yi Lin is a Taiwan born actor, who acts in English as well as Chinese language movies. Her first feature film in Taiwan was called The Last Painting.



Mardy Ma as Ma

Actor Mardy Ma is also seen in two episodes in the series. The actor is known for her appearance in movies like Twenty Years After (2017), and Luna (2017).



Ayesha Harris as Erica

Ayesha Harris is an actor who portrays the role of Erica in the horror series. She is known for movies like 2 Dollars (2020) and U People (2009).



Gentry White as Jayson

Gentry White plays the role of Jayson in the movie. He is known for his work in movies like Jett (2019), The Shannara Chronicles (2016) and UnREAL (2015).



Jen Richards as Nala

Jen Richards is an actor and writer. She is known for movies like Her Story (2015), Mrs Fletcher (2019) and Swim (2017).

Two Sentence Horror Stories is created by Vera Miao. The anthology horror series has aired two seasons till now, each with 10 episodes. The first season premiered on August 8, 2019, and is available on Netflix. As reported by Deadline, the horror series was renewed for a third season in September 2020. As far as Two Sentence Horror Stories season 2 review is concerned, the series got 78 per cent likes by the Google users, while a 5.5/10 rating on IMDb. Season 2 of Two Sentence Horror Stories received 67 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

