'Step Up' Season 3 To Cast Dancer Rebbi Rosie And Keiynan Lonsdale Among Others

American drama series Step Up is gearing up to enter its third season. This new season will see a couple of new faces in its cast in addition to the existing ones. Dancer Rebbi Rosie, The Flash actor Keiynan Lonsdale and Power star Enrique Murciano are the latest celebrities to join the cast of Step Up season 3.

Step Up season 3 new cast members

Along with Rebbi Rosie, Keiynan Lonsdale and Enrique Murciano, actor Christina Milian and singer-songwriter Ne-Yo have been taken aboard the cast of this drama series as well. Interestingly, Terayle Hill has been promoted as one of the main cast members from the third season onwards. He made recurrent appearances in the first two seasons of the show.

This show is created by Holly Sorensen and also the executive producer. Step Up movie's producers Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot also are going to serve as the executive producers alongside Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan of the series as well. Step Up is produced under the Starz and Lionsgate Television umbrella. The first and the second seasons of the show are going to be broadcasted across all platforms from March 5, 2021.

Step Up series is based on the romantic dance film Step Up franchise. The plot of the series revolves around the cut-throat competition at High Water dance school. According to a report by DigitalSpy, Keiynan Lonsdale's character is going to lead the dance troop for a grand tour. Murciano is going to essay the character of Cruz who aspires to become a celebrity lawyer and Ne-Yo has been accused of murder. Rebbie Rosie's character hails from a crime family in London who aims to make it big in the world of dance. Five instalments of the movie have been released so far. They were created by Duane Adler. Channing Tatum essayed the male lead in the first two instalments of the franchise.

Some of the most popular of Channing Tatum's movie are 21 Jump Street, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Logan Lucky. He also has lent his voice in The Lego Movie for the character of Superman. He is currently filming for his upcoming movie Dog.

Image courtesy- @rebbie.rose and @keiynanlonsdale Instagram

