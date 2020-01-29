Superhero Films That Are Not From Marvel And DC Universe And Worth A Watch

Superhero films have a huge fan base. But most of them are either from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or DC Extended Universe(DCEU). Nevertheless, there are several other superhero films that are not from any of the two but are worth a watch. Read to know a few of them.

Superhero films other than Marvel and DC

Sky High

Directed by Mike Mitchell, Sky High was released in 2005. It tells the story about the son of two superheroes who is enrolled in a superhero school where his powers kick in. The film stars Kelly Preston, Michael Angarano, Danielle Panabaker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Kurt Russell.

Hancock

Will Smith have made his appearance as the superhero, John Hancock in Hancock. It also stars Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman. Hancock is a superhero whose ill-considered behaviour regularly causes huge financial damage. His personality transforsm when the person he saves, helps him improve his public image.

Hellboy

A demon, raised from infancy after being conjured by and rescued from the Nazis, grows up to become a defender against the forces of darkness. Ron Perlman stars as Hellboy, alongside Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, and John Hurt in supporting roles. Hellboy is directed by Academy Award winner, Guillermo del Toro.

Spawn

Released in 1997, Spawn shows the story of an elite mercenary who is killed but comes back from Hell as a reluctant soldier of the Devil. Helmed by Mark A.Z. Dippé, it stars Michael Jai White in the titular role. The film was a box office success.

Kick-Ass

Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-Ass is a superhero black comedy based on the comic book of the same name. It stars Aaron Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Mark Strong, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Chloë Grace Moretz, with others. Dave Lizewski is an unnoticed high school student and comic book fan who one day decides to become a superhero, even though he has no powers, training or meaningful reason to do so.

The Crow

The Crow stars Brandon Lee, Rochelle Davis, Ernie Hudson and Michael Wincott along with others. Directed by Alex Proyas, it tells about a man brutally murdered who comes back to life as an undead avenger of his and his fiancée's murder. The film is based on James O'Barr's comic book of the same name.

