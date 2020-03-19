The Masked Singer's stage was taken over by yet another group, and this time around it is the final group, i.e Group C, for the third season of the popular American television show. One of the performers, called 'Night Angel' has one of the standout costumes among Group C that has created quite a buzz on social media. The Masked Singer's fans have some clear guesses and theories about the mysterious celebrity under Night Angel's mask.

Here is a list of clues that the Night Angel smartly shares in the new promo of The Masked Singer

Night Angel shared two major clues as she stated that she has "felt deeply blessed" her entire life and the second one being "doors have always opened" for her like an angel.

She is at a motel in 'The Clues' video, with numbers like four, two, five, and six being highlighted as the room numbers of the motel.

Night Angel opens the door of room number four and reveals men with duck-bills attached to their faces, while the door of room number five opens to a group of a few aged angry women.

Yet another clue that Night Angel shared in the video were references to several popular songs, with lines like, "That boy is mine", "like a landslide" and "It's my prerogative to have a little fun, y'all."

Night Angel pink and purple costume comprises gold embellishments, huge wings, long, painted nails and a pink headpiece with feather details.

Top guesses for who is Night Angel on The Masked Singer include:

1) Regina King

2) Jessica Simpson

3) Taraji P. Henson

Who blessed us with that performance as #NightAngelMask? #TheMaskedSinger — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 19, 2020

