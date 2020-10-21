The Matrix 4 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Explains The 'sliver Lining' To Production Delays

Like many sectors, the Film industry has been facing a tough time due to the coronavirus pandemic. There have been several production delays following the current situation. Now recent Emmy Award-winner, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II expressed his thoughts on the delays saying that it has a silver lining.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reveals the ‘silver lining’ to production delays

In a recent interview with Cinemablend, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talked about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected him. The actor, who is currently shooting The Matrix 4, said that he thinks he has been fortunate enough that the pause on the project was not long as compared to a lot of other productions. He stated that he finds himself being fortunate enough to be able to stay in the creative spirit and to continually be processing it and making work.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II thinks that the entertainment industry is the one which does survive by finding the silver lining. He explained that this is a time for artists, for creatives, to rejuvenate, to go back and look at the footage, to look at what they already have in the can and understand how they are going to do better. The actor mentioned that they can look at how they are going to streamline what they have and become more efficient. He hopes that the response will be a lot of quality work coming out in the next year.

The Matrix 4 production began in February 2020 in San Francisco but was halted in March 2020, due to COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed filming in August 2020, becoming one of first major Hollywood movie to re-commence work. Extensive protocols are said to be put in action by Warner Bros. Pictures. Till now, only Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris were spotted on the sets by fans and paparazzi. The filming is taking place in Berlin, Germany. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.

Abdul-Mateen II is known for playing David Kane / Black Manta in Aquaman (2018). He has appeared in movies like Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, First Match, Boundaries and more. The actor has also worked in a few television series. He recently won Primetime Emmy Award for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in Watchmen limited series. Abdul-Mateen II will next be seen in Candyman, with his recent appears being The Trail of the Chicago 7 on Netflix. He has also signed on for Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff project, Furiosa, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

