'A California Christmas' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

A California Christmas is a 2020 Netflix original holiday movie. The film is directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino and it is based on the life of a wealthy and charming guy who is trying to convince a hardworking farmer to sell her family's land. The movie is set around the Christmas season and a lot of romance happens between A California Christmas characters. The film has a 6.0/10 IMDb rating. If you are wondering who are actors in the cast of a California Christmas, here is a list of all the actors and the characters they play in the movie.

A California Christmas cast: All the actors & characters they play in rom-com

Lauren Swickard as Callie

Lauren Swickard plays the role of Callie in the A California Christmas cast. Callie is the lead protagonist. Callie is a frame girl who works hard and loves her family. According to IMDb, Lauren Swickard is also the writer of the film. Some of her notable films include Roped, Dear White People, Room for Murder and 2 Lava 2 Lantula!

Josh Swickard as Joseph

Josh Swickard play the role of Joseph. Joseph comes from a wealthy family and pretends to be a ranch hand to convince Callie to sell her family land. The two eventually fall in love and just like the movie Josh Swickard and Lauren Swickard fell in love. The couple is actually married in real life. Some of Josh Swickard's noteworthy performances include Roped, General Hospital and Liv and Maddie.

Ali Afshar as Leo

Ali Afshar has been acting in Hollywood from the 90s. The actor plays the role of Leo in the film. Some of Ali Afshar's noteworthy performances include Godzilla (1998), The Ride, Three Kings, American Wrestler: The Wizard, Lady Driver among many more.

David Del Rio as Manny

David Del Rio is a Latin actor. He plays the role of Manny in the film and well let's just say it is a little stereotypical. David Del Rio has worked as an actor, director, writer and producer as well and some of his famous projects include The Baker and the Beauty, The Belko Experiment, Grease Live! and Dead Drop.

Katelyn Epperly as Liz

Katelyn Epperly plays the role of Liz in the film. She is more famously known for her music and hasn't really acted in many films. Although, Katelyn Epperly was a part of the film Roped just like two of her other co-stars, Lauren and Josh Swickard.

