Fortnite Season 4 Fresh New Leaks: New Avengers Skins And 5 New POIs

Fortnite leaks are widely popular among players. Fortnite season 4 is one the most highly anticipated seasons and the leaks for this season are at an all-time high. Fortnite season 4 new leaks have been the talk of the town at the moment as season 4 brings the players the best of both worlds -- a major involvement of Marvel in Fortnite season 4 for their Nexus War update. Read on:

Fortnite Season 4 fresh skin leaks

Fortnite season 4 is a full-blown Marvel-themed season starring the greats such as Ironman, Thor, Wolverine, Mystique, etc. as new playable skins for the characters, but that’s not all. New Fortnite leaks reveal that there are more skins yet to come. Check out a compilation of all the new skin Fortnite leaks below.

Black Panther

The world is mourning the untimely demise of actor Chadwick Boseman. Fortnite leaks by Hypex suggest that a playable Black Panther skin should be available for the players this season as abilities for Black Panther have been leaked and new POI called Panther's Monument too. The abilities that have been leaked are black panther specific, one being 'Kinetic Absorption' and the other 'Whirlwind Blast'. Players will be looking forward to playing as the great king of Wakanda.

There's a good chance we might get a Black Panther skin this season, Here's his abilities and the sounds of one of them "Kinetic Absorption" pic.twitter.com/njmZBsy0VA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 28, 2020

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer in Fortnite season 4 is a given. Fortnite Leaks suggest that Silver surfer will be a playable skin in Fortnite Season 4, which players sort of had an idea about as the mythic weapon 'Silver Surfer's board' is already available in Fortnite season 4. The shiny silver wrapped hero is sure to be a go-to choice for a lot of players in Fortnite.

The Silver Surfer Outfit alongside all of his set was just decrypted in the #Fortnite files. pic.twitter.com/oYXV7TZvzj — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) August 27, 2020

Spider-Man

The friendly neighbourhood Spiderman has finally made it to Fortnite's neighbourhood. There's no mention of the webslinger found in the files yet, but achievements with Spidey's icon have been discovered. These achievements suggest that players would not just get a playable Spidey, but there’s a chance of a playable Carnage skin too.

Fortnite Season 4 leaks Show 5 new POIs on Fortnite island

New POI's (point of interest) have been introduced quite a few times to Fortnite. A new POI is always widely appreciated and always awaited by the players as it adds something new to the already detailed Fortnite island. Check out all the new POIs coming to Fortnite below.

The Sphere

The Sphere POI may be the most visible change in the game's files. Players have noticed Stark beacons spread across the north of the Fortnite island, which are set to activate and create a sphere around that area. It isn’t expected that the beacons will destroy any part of the existing map.

Other POIs

Hypex and Forttory have uncovered quite a few POIs. Other POIs that are expected to make an appearance in Fortnite Islands are:

Dog House inside Weeping Woods

Security Truck right outside Doom's Domain

Collector’s Museum inside Southeast Islands

Panther's Monument in the Misty Meadows

4 LEAKED LANDMARKS



locations + the landmark images on the map



- Panther Monument

- Collectors Museum

- Security Truck (Prison Transport)

- Dog House pic.twitter.com/tInyfoKQSL — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 28, 2020

