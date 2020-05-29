'The New Mutants' Director Josh Boone Has His Trilogy All Planned Out

Director Josh Boone, who is most popularly known for directing The Fault In Our Stars, became one of the most sought after directors post the success of the film. Due to his popularity, it did not come as a surprise for fans when he bagged a superhero film. However, things got a little messy with the transfer of authority and the film got delayed multiple times.

Josh Boone hopes to make a Mutants trilogy after The New Mutants

In an interview with a leading magazine, Josh Boone said that he ultimately gets to make his film after all this time. He said that he is hoping for The New Mutants to be successful enough that the studio lets him complete a Mutants trilogy. Boone further stated he has the trilogy all planned out.

When The New Mutants was announced, things seemed to go really well for the crew as it seemed the like perfect fit for a superhero film. Things started going downhill when the failure of a few of Fox's X-Men films and the sale to Disney came into the picture. After repeated delays, rumours of disagreements with the studio, and significant reshoots, fans believed that the film was in a free fall.

With so many reschedules, fans lost hope for a theatrical release and just wanted the film to be released on one of the OTT platforms. However, The New Mutants is finally scheduled for a press conference and is heading for a theatrical release. Josh Boone is now openly talking about the film and is unbothered by the problems. He hopes that this one succeeds and that he gets to be in the director's chair for more Mutant films.

The first trailer of The New Mutants was released in 2017 and received a great response from the fans. The makers were aiming for a 2018 release but when X-Men: The Dark Phoenix faced delays, the same thing happened with The New Mutants as well. The transfer of authority further complicated things and then came in the Coronavirus.

The New Mutants is currently scheduled to be released on August 28 but fans are skeptical about this and are not sure if it will hit the theatres on the said date. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik and Charlie Heaton as Cannonball. The cast of the film also includes Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Alice Braga, and a number of others.

