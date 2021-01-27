'The Next Three Days' Ending Explained: Know All Details Here

Did you watch the 2010 film The Next Three Days and got confused by what happened in the end? Well, we have got you covered. The Next Three Days is a 2010 action-thriller directed by filmmaker Paul Haggis. This film is actually a remake of the French film Pour Elle. The Next Three Days stars Russell Crowe and Elizabeth Banks as the leads of the film. They play a married couple in the film, John and Lara Brennan.

Russell plays a timid college professor and Elizabeth is a short-tempered business lady. The film jumps into the plot as Lara is charged with murdering her boss and gets sentenced to prison for life. John is not convinced with the outcome, believing his wife to be innocent of the crime she has been incarcerated for.

The Next Three Days Ending

However, nobody else believes in John. After John exhausts all the legitimate ways to secure her wife’s innocence, from appealing to lawyers, police he has to turn to shady ways to break his wife out of prison. This is the big breaking bad moment for him, where there’s no coming back. He allies with a scammer/conman, Damon Pennington(played by Liam Neeson) and makes a plan to break his wife out of jail.

As he gets more involved in the crime he has to do increasingly questionable things, like buying guns, making fake identification. In short, John is a very deep end. He even ends a couple of drug dealers in his quest to rescue the wife. By the end of the film, he does finally succeed in securing his wife safety and breaks her out of the prison. He takes his family and leaves the country.

By The Next Three Days ending, the audience is left with a large looping question? Did Lara really murder her boss? Is she actually guilty or has she been made into a scapegoat for the crime. She even confesses to the crime. This central mystery is solved in the final few scenes of the film.

We are presented with flashbacks to what really happened at the time of the murderer. A drugged-up homeless guy killed Lara's boss in the parking lot and steals the victim's purse. In a hurry to get away from the crime they just committed they and bumps into Lara, leaving blood and DNA on her clothes. The story comes to a close, Lara was innocent and was incriminated on circumstantial evidence. You can catch this suspense thriller on Netflix if you haven't gotten a chance to watch this film yet.

