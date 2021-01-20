What Is Netflixs Shuffle Play Feature? Learn More About Netflix Shuffle Play Here

Netflix is synonymous with OTT platforms, when anyone is talking about OTT, they need to mention Netflix. Netflix has created an amazing reputation and brand name. They entered the OTT scene earlier than most of its competitors but has managed to stay on top. This was possible thanks to all the software optimization for the users and the amazing collection of movies and shows it provides. Many people are inquisitive about Netflix’s new feature and many have asked What is Netflixs Shuffle Play feature.

What is Netflixs Shuffle Play feature?

Netflix Shuffle play is the latest feature that has been added to the behemoth OTT platform. This feature is being tested on the platform for a long time now and Netflix is now ready to roll it out globally. The Netflix Shuffle play feature helps the user to relax and the application will do the choosing for them. When the user uses shuffle play, Netflix automatically decides according to the interests and previously watched content by the user and provides them with suggestions to similar movies and shows.

This feature has been created for the indecisive users that always end up wasting half of their time in finding and deciding what to watch. This feature provides the player with no choice and just starts playing one of the many titles that it has to offer according to the likes and dislikes the application has recorded for the user.

When is Netflix Shuffle Play Feature Rolling Out?

Many people want to when is Netflix shuffle play feature rolling out as the new feature has been appreciated and accepted by many. The testing phase for this feature has been a success and Netflix is ready to roll out shuffle play globally. No official date has been announced by them but it is believed that the new shuffle play feature should roll out globally in the first half of 2021.

Netflix Download and Netflix Subscription Cost

Netflix Download is very easy as it is a downloadable application available on both app stores. iOS users can just head on to the app store and search for the application to download it. Android users can do the same on the Google Play store. Users on the web can just type www.netflix.com to access the website. There are many offers available for Netflix Subscriptions, depending on the number of screens the user wishes to buy. Netflix plans in India start from INR 199 per month.

