Will There Be 'The Order' Season 3? Find Out Whether Alyssa & Jack's Story Continues

Netflix's The Order Season 2 has set up an interesting web of plots and sub-plots as Alyssa and Jack struggle to strike a balance between the supernatural and normal. The season had 10 episodes and has ended on an eerie note, which has left the fans wanting more and wondering, 'Will there be The Order season 3?'. Read further to know more about the anticipated season 3.

The Order Season 3 release date:

Fans are excited and many are also wondering, 'Is there a The Order Season 3?'. The OTT platform Netflix has not yet made any announcements regarding the same so it is not yet confirmed whether the show will be returning for another season. Netflix generally announces the next season of any show after a stipulated time of its previous season's releases. The seconnd season was released on June 18, 2020. Looking at its previous patterns, the platform can possibly announce the next season in July.

The first season of the show was released on March 7, 2019. As per a news report, the platform announced the renewal of the show for its second season on March 28. There was a gap of 15 months between the first and the second season, which means that the fans will have to wait till September 2021 if it is renewed for the third one.

How did The Order Season 2 end?

In the last episode of the show, Alyssa and Vera are seen in a fatal give and take. Vera kills Salvador, which makes Alyssa strip her magical powers. She asks for Foris Factorum, the incantation that will allow her to give away magical powers to the masses. Vera and Alyssa then work together in order to seal the eruption, with Alyssa almost losing her powers and seen dying in the last minutes of the episode. This set up a background for Season 3 of the show, as it will give more information over this.

The Order Season 3 cast

Season 3 of The Order ended on an eerie note with Alyssa seen dying in the arms of Jack. While there was no indication that she died, it is possible that Alyssa survived and will be seen in the next season. This means Sarah Grey (Alyssa) and Jake Manley (Jack) will be the next season as well. Other than these two, other cast members in The Order Season 3 can be Adam DiMarco, Katharine Isabelle, Louriza Tronco, Thomas Elms, Devery Jacobs.

