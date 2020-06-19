The Order Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Alyssa Die In 'The Order'?

The Order is an American horror drama series created by Dennis Heaton. The show is spread over two seasons and is very popular among the fans of horror drama shows. This week, the second season of the show released on Netflix and it was very intense. Read on to understand the ending of season 2.

Season 2 followed the Knights of Saint Christopher fuming over the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. As the season’s story moved further, Alyssa is seen questioning her allegiance to Vera, who is her mentor and magical Grand Magus. The dispute between them was shown in season 1 as well, when Vera had commanded Alyssa to wipe the memories of Jack Morton and his werewolf friends.

Even though Vera had claimed that she was doing so to protect people and help the Knights, Alyssa doubted her intentions. Further, Season 2 also showed Alyssa losing control of her magic and Vera could not help her. What did help Alyssa was getting aligned with the new group.

Further, the season followed Alyssa turning against her mentor, Vera. She even kidnapped Vera’s magic in exchange for Fors Factoram incantation. However, later in the series Alyssa is attacked by Gabriel. What follows is an unfortunate chain of events, Alyssa is seen dying as she lay in Jack’s arms.

Does Alyssa die in The Order?

Alyssa was attacked by Gabrielle since Alyssa was acting irresponsibly regarding magic. Alyssa lay in Jack’s arms and was given a choice. She could either return Vera’s magic and save herself while risking Vera to revert everything Alyssa had done, or she could die. Alyssa chooses death.

However, in one of the final scenes, Jack was seen fleeing with Alyssa’s body and a spellbook. So it is likely that Alyssa might come back to life. But for now, she surely is dead.

Does Jack die in The Order Netflix

The ending scenes of The Order showed that Jack Morton walks away into the woods with Alyssa’s corpse and a spellbook. Chances are that he shall try to bring her back to life. But the season 2 ended on a note where Jack is very much alive.

