'The Order' Cast: See Details Of The Jake Manley-Sarah Grey Starrer Netflix Series

The Order is a popular fantasy drama Netflix series that first premiered on March 7, 2019. The second season of the show was recently released on Netflix on June 18, 2020. The Order follows the story of Jack Morton, a college student who joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. It is actually a secret society that teaches its members magic. As the series progresses, Jack goes deeper into the organization's history and learns the secret behind werewolves and dark magic.

The show was created by Dennis Heaton and is written by Heaton, Shelley Eriksen, Rachel Langer, Jennica Harper, Penny Gummerson, and Jason Filiatrault. Its lead cast includes Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, and Max Martini. With the recent release of the show's second season, here is a look at its main cast and their roles.

The Order Cast for Season 2

Also Read | Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' Is ‘for The Ages’ & ‘a Certified Snyder Moment’ Say Fans

Jake Manley as Jack Morton

Canadian actor Jake Manley is the lead star of The Order. He has featured in other shows like iZombie, Heroes Reborn, American Gods, and Beauty & the Beast. Jake Manley plays the lead role of Jack Morton in The Order. He is a freshman college student who joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose.

Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Pays Respects With Memorial At Home After Immersing Ashes

Sarah Grey plays the role of the female lead in The Order. Sarah Grey plays the role of Alyssa Drake, a college student, university tour guide, and a member of the order. She has starred on other shows like Legends of Tomorrow, Wayward Pines, iZombie and Lucifer.

Sam Trammell as Eric Clarke

Sam Trammell plays the role of Eric Clarke in The Order. Clarke is an Ethics professor at Belgrave University, the college where the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose is based. Sam Trammell is a veteran actor who has featured in numerous films and TV shows, like Bones, CSI: NY, Dexter, Homeland, and many more.

Matt Frewer as Pete "Pops" Morton

Also Read | 'Tenet' Actor John David Washington Shares His Experience Shooting Film's Opening Scene

Matt Frewer plays Pete "Pops" Morton in The Order. Pete is Jack's grandfather who is obsessed with finding Jack's father, Edward Coventry. Matt Frewer is another veteran actor who has featured in several other shows and movies like The BFG, Watchmen, The Magicians, Fear The Walking Dead, and Supernatural.

Max Martini as Edward Coventry

Max Martini plays the role of Edward Coventry, who in the series is suspected to be Jack Morton's father. Edward also happens to be the grand magus of the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. Max Martini has featured in numerous movies and TV shows, including The Purge, Doom Patrol, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Mentalist, and Criminal Minds.

Also Read | Will Ryan Gosling Be As Charismatic As Ayushmann In Hollywood's Remake Of 'Andhadhun'?

[Promo from The Order Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.