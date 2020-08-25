A Powerpuff Girls Live-action Series In Works At CW: Reports

The Powerpuff Girls are ready to fight evil again. Reportedly, the CW is developing a live-action series about the famous superhero sisters. The original cartoon series first premiered on Cartoon Network back in 1998 and lasted for six seasons and was once again rebooted in 2016. But now this live-action series will showcase the Powerpuff Girls in their 20s.

The Powerpuff Girls will mark their return through CW

The Powerpuff Girls was one of the most successful cartoons on Cartoon Network. The show premiered back in 1998 and was one of the most-watched shows on the kids’ channel. But now, the Powerpuff Girls will be marking their comeback.

According to Variety’s report, a live-action series of the Powerpuff Girls is on its way. This new series will be developed by CW. In this new series, the three sisters will be twenty-something. Moreover, they are resenting the fact that they lost their childhood as they were busy fighting crime. But now that the world is fighting evil entities once again, will they reunite and fight once again?

As mentioned earlier, The Powerpuff Girls first aired in 1998 and was created by Craig McCracken. In this series, Professor Utonium invents three elementary school-aged sisters accidentally. He then goes on to name them Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. The three were a combination of sugar, spice, everything nice, and a secret chemical named Chemical X.

The original Powerpuff Girls aired for a total of six seasons from 1998 to 2005. The show’s popularity also led to a film being released titled The Powerpuff Girls Movie back in 2002. A new rebooted animated series had started airing back in 2016 on Cartoon Network. If this new live-action series goes on floors, this will not be the first time CW updated a show with a reboot.

The CW successfully rebooted the Archie Comic franchise with the show Riverdale. Moreover, CW has built many other DC superheroes and characters through their network. Through these series, CW has also gained an appreciation for wider representation and female-led storylines.

Moving on, this new Powerpuff Girls live-action series will be hailed by writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Greg Berlanti, David Madden, and Sarah Schechter will be executive producing the show through Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will also co-produce the show.

