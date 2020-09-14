Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' Is All Set To Release On Netflix This December; Details Inside

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom has fans looking forward to it, eagerly. Recently, the moviemaker Ryan Murphy has announced the release date of the movie on his social media handle. Read further ahead to know more.

Ryan Murphy’s The Prom gets a release date

The Prom was originally a Broadway musical that was made in 2018. Jack Viertel based it on an original concept with music given by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The plot of the musical follows the lives of four Broadway actors who travel all the way to a conservative Indiana town in order to help a lesbian student who is banned from bringing her girlfriend to her high school prom. Ryan Murphy has directed the films adaptation under the same name. Martin and Beguelin have written the screenplay and have served as producers.

On September 13, 2020, Ryan Murphy took to his official Instagram handle in order to announce the release date of the movie, that has been set on December 11, 2020, on the OTT platform, Netflix. He shared a flashy sign highlighting its star-studded cast including names of Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington. Ryan Murphy captioned the post, “On DECEMBER 11, let Netflix take you to THE PROM you didn't get this year”.

According to reports from TV Line, while announcing the project Ryan Murphy said that The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals that he has ever seen on the Broadway. It truly celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are also human rights. Ryan Murphy revealed that he feels a special connection with it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where he grew up, too.

The Prom will be the first movie project under Ryan Murphy’s incredible Netflix deal, that was inked in 2018 after his departure from Fox. It was estimated to be worth somewhere up to $300 million. According to reports from Variety, the production of The Prom had to temporarily shut down in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic, but as soon as the industry began to re-open, the movie was successfully able to finish its shooting on time.

