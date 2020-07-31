'Shootout At Wadala' Cast: Take A Look At All The Prominent Actors Of The Film

Shootout at Wadala has been one of the most iconic films of all time. This is because the film has been created on a real incident what took palace at Wadala. Shootout at Wadala is also a part of Bollywood’s successful Shootout franchise. Read more to know other details about Shootout at Wadala cast.

Shootout At Wadala Cast

John Abraham

John Abraham was seen playing the lead role in this film. He was portraying the character of Manya Survey. John certainly owned the character of Manya and earned a lot of critical acclamation for his performance. John’s acting has certainly established himself as one of the most talented stars of the film industry. He has now stepped into the film production game and has produced a number of films like Batla House, Force 2, Vicky Donor and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Anil Kapoor

Anik Kapoor was seen playing the role of the cop, ACP Afaaque Baaghran who is going after Manya Surve. Anil also managed to grab a lot of attention with his performance. Kapoor has constantly been seen in a number of Bollywood films. His recent releases include Total Dhamaal, Pagalpanti and Malang. He is also prepping up for his upcoming film Takht which has some of the most influential celebrities of the Bollywood film industry.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was seen playing the role of Many Survey’s love interest, Vidya Joshi. She was also nominated for the Best Actress award at Screen Awards for her performance in this film. After Shootout, Kangana managed to bag a number of films that certainly performed well at the box offices. Kangana was also awarded the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shree, by the Government of India. Currently, she is one of the most influential stars of the Hindi film industry who has also stepped into the film production game with her Manikarnika film.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor has been in the film industry for a long time now. He was seen playing the role of Manya Survey’s best friend, Sheikh Munir. His acting gained a lot of acclamation amongst the fans. He has also moved on to producing movies when he was the co-owner of Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures. His movies Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Khakee, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Dhol, One Two Three and the Golmaal film series have done wonders for his acting career.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee was seen playing the role of Zubair Imtiaz Haksar in the film. Manoj is now considered as an acting legend amongst the acting fraternity. His films certainly show his acting potential and the ability to deliver wonderful performances. Some of his notable performances include Raajneeti, the Gangs Of Wasseypur series, Satya, Kaun and Shool.

