'The Resident' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The Medical Drama Series

The Resident is an American medical drama series that premiered in January 2018. The series focuses on the lives and duties of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital while delving into the bureaucratic practices of the hospital industry. The medical drama series is based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary and has been created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. Read on to know about the cast of The Resident.

The Resident cast

Matt Czuchry

The Resident characters include Conrad Hawkins, portrayed by Matt Czuchry. He plays a senior resident internist and later chief resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Matt is an American actor known for his roles as Logan Huntzberger on The WB television series Gilmore Girls and Cary Agos on the CBS television drama The Good Wife. His other works include Justice League, Veronica Mars, Dark Shadows, The 19th Wife among others. Czuchry mostly features in television series but has done a few films as well like Eight Legged Freaks, Swimming Upstreams and I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell.

Emily VanCamp

The Resident cast includes Emily VanCamp, who portrays the character of Nic Nevin, a nurse practitioner at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, and later in the series gets engaged to Conrad. Emily VanCamp is a Canadian actor known for her roles on The WB television series Everwood, the ABC dramas Brothers & Sisters and Revenge, and as Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War and the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Manish Dayal

The cast of The Resident includes Manish Dayal in the role of Devon Pravesh, who is a second-year resident internist at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Manish Dayal is an American actor best known for his roles as Raj Kher in The CW hit teen series 90210 in the films The Hundred-Foot Journey and Viceroy's House. His popular works include Breaking the Girls, White Frog, Walkaway, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers among others.

Shaunette Renee Wilson

The Resident characters include Mina Okafor, played by Shaunette Renee Wilson. Her character is a surgical resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Wilson is a Guyanese-born American actor, who is best known for her works in Black Panther, Billions, and A Kid Like Jake.

Bruce Greenwood

The cast also has Bruce Greenwood, playing Randolph Bell, the Chief of Surgery, later CEO, at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Greenwood is a Canadian actor and producer and is best known for his role as the American president John F. Kennedy in Thirteen Days, for which he won the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture, and as Captain Christopher Pike in J. J. Abrams's Star Trek reboot series. He has appeared in supporting roles in such films as National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Hollywood Homicide, Double Jeopardy, Déjà Vu, I, Robot, Dinner for Schmucks, Capote, The Post among others.

Image Credits: The Resident Official Instagram Account

