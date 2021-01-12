'Flower Shop Mysteries' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Hallmark Series

Flower Shop Mysteries is a three-episode Hallmark film series that had director Bradley Walsh at its helm. It is based on author Kate Collins' popular novels of the same titles, whereas its teleplay has been penned by Gary Goldstein. The series had released back in 2016 and the cast of Flower Shop Mysteries starred Brooke Shields, Brennan Elliott and Beau Bridges in the lead roles. Thus, check out Flower Shop Mysteries cast's list to know about all the Flower Shop Mysteries characters in detail.

Flower Shop Mysteries cast (Lead)

Brooke Shields as Abby Knight

American actor and model Brooke Shields plays the role of Abby Knight in the Flower Shop Mysteries film series. Brooke as Abby essays the role of an ex-attorney and the owner of a flower shop, Bloomers. Abby's character is shown to investigate murder mysteries with lover and ex-private investigator, Marco.

Brennan Elliott as Marco Salvare

Popular Canadian actor Brennan Elliott, known for his notable works in 'The 4400', 'UnREAL' and 'Cedar Cove', plays the role of Marco Salvare in this Hallmark film series. Brennan as Marco essays the role of a bar owner and a former private investigator in Flower Shop Mysteries. He is also shown to be the love interest of Abby, who also helps her in investigating murder mysteries.

Beau Bridges as Jeffrey Knight

The three-time Emmy Award-winning American actor, Beau Bridges, who is well-known for his performances in The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Second Civil War and An Inconvenient Truth to name a few, plays the role of Jeffrey Knight in this series. Beau as Jeffrey has starred in all the three episodes of the film series, titled Killer Arrangement: A Flower Shop Mystery, Flower Shop Mystery: Snipped in the Bud and Flower Shop Mystery: Dearly Depotted. Along with receiving three Emmy Awards, Beau has also won two Golden Globe Awards and a Grammy Award.

Flower Shop Mysteries cast (Supporting)

Kate Drummond stars in two episodes as 'Nikki Bender'

Dru Viergever stars in two episodes and plays 'Officer Dunn'

Celeste Desjardins also stars in two episodes as Abby's daughter 'Sydney Knight'

Ron Lea stars in one episode as 'Tom Harding'

