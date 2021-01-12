'Love On The Slopes' Cast: List Of Actors And Their Characters In This Hallmark Original

Love on the slopes is a comedy-drama TV movie that was released on January 6, 2018. The story revolves around a travel writer who goes out to different locations to learn about it and write a magazine article. In one of her adventures, she meets an extreme sports photographer and falls in love. Read to know more about the cast of Love on the slopes.

Also Read: 'Flower Shop Mysteries' cast: List of actors and their characters in this Hallmark series

Love on the slopes cast

Katrina Bowden as Alex Burns

The cast of Love on the slopes included Katrina Bowden as the extreme sports photographer. Her character name was Alex Burns who wants to be a travel writer. She is ambitious and wants to win the magazine competition that will land her the job. She falls in love with the photographer and upsets her then-boyfriend but in the end, she follows her dream.

Also Read: 'Charming' Netflix cast: Meet the actors and singers of this ambitious animated project

Thomas Beaudoin as Cole Taylor

Thomas Beaudoin plays the character of Cole Taylor who is an extreme sports photographer. He helps Alex with her project and also teaches her various sports like skiing, hiking etc. Cole is a romantic person and wants to keep people around him happy.

Anthony Konechny as Barton

Anthony Konechny plays the role of Alex's boyfriend Barton. He is supportive of her girlfriend's ambition but doesn't consider her to be a daring type. While Alex chases her dream and asks Cole for help in exchange for helping him in the gallery, Barton steps in. He reveals to Cole that Alex used him for the article.

Also Read: 'Panic Room' cast list and everything you need to know about them

Chris Shields as Peter McHugh

Chris Sheilds plays the role of Alex's boss. He runs the Around the World magazine and starts the contest that would let the winner land a job as a travel writer. His character is harsh in nature and has a typical boss vibe.

Love on the slopes supporting actors

Apart from these actors, there were few supporting actors. They were a crucial part of the story and includes, Elysia Rotaru, Beverley Breuer, Tom Tasse and Corey Woods. The movie is 1 hour 24 mins long and has an IMDB rating of 6.6 out of 10. It is a Hallmark Channel original movie.

Also Read: Fast and Furious 9 cast boasts of Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.