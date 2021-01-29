'The Sandman' Cast Revealed; Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie To Lead The Netflix Series

The Sandman is a brand-new dark fantasy series coming to Netflix. It is based on the 1989-1996 comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show has been long in development with fans eagerly waiting for it. Now the makers have finally shared The Sandman cast and the characters they play.

The Sandman cast adds Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, and others

Netflix has finally provided updates on The Sandman series as they have shared its star cast. The show will feature Tom Sturridge (Velvet Buzzsaw) as Dream, Lord of the Dreaming, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell, Vivienne Acheampong (Famalam) as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm, Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as The Corinthian, escaped nightmare, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel, the first victim, and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Paddington 2) as Cain, the first predator. Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) will serve as showrunner.

The Sandman characters

It Begins… TOM STURRIDGE is DREAM, Lord of the Dreaming. (1/6) https://t.co/pd8MQtWppD pic.twitter.com/Eb0hsgKoiM — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2021

Dream will be joined by VIVIENNE ACHEAMPONG as LUCIENNE, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm. (2/6) pic.twitter.com/9BnWHIJt4h — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2021

CHARLES DANCE is RODERICK BURGESS, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician. (3/6) pic.twitter.com/clDRVsVAYO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2021

ASIM CHAUDHRY is ABEL & SANJEEV BHASKAR is CAIN, The first victim and the first predator. (4/6) pic.twitter.com/aDeY0iWblf — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2021

BOYD HOLBROOK is THE CORINTHIAN, escaped nightmare. (5/6) pic.twitter.com/iQgUBUp2tW — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2021

And the beguiling GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE is LUCIFER, Ruler of Hell.



More news from The Sandman soon. But for now, sweet dreams, my lovelies. (6/6) pic.twitter.com/0CNC5euPWe — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 28, 2021

According to Deadline, author Neil Gaiman said that for the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in his head. He is “unbelievably happy” that now, finally, they get to step out of his head and into reality. The author stated that it is “astonishing,” and he is “so grateful” to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators – Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the series – for making the “wildest” of his dreams turn into reality.

Allan Heinberg will serve as executive producer on The Sandman along with Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight). The trio is also co-writers on the project. The series is described as a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven. It follows the people and places affected by Morpheau, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the human and cosmic mistakes he made during his vast existence.

