Shadow And Bone First-look Photos, Details And Release Date Out On Netflix

Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy series on Netflix. It is an adaptation of two book series - one with the same name and another being Six of Crows - both written by Leigh Bardugo. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show and now the makers have shared first Shadow and Bone’s photos and posters.

First Shadow and Bone’s photos and release date out

Netflix has shared seven new Shadow and Bone’s photos, via Entertainment Weekly, giving fans a first look at the series. It welcomes them into the world of the Grishaverse where there are dangerous forces and powerful magic at play including summoners, sharpshooters, and thieves. Shadow and Bone cast as Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Kit Young, Amita Suman, Freddy Carter, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman in pivotal roles. The show will arrive on Netflix on April 23, 2021.

Mei Li plays Alina Starkov, an orphan soldier in the First Army whose latent power may be the key to setting her troubled country free. Renaux essays Malyen Orestev, Alina’s childhood friend and a gifted tracker in the First Army whose world unravels after a brutal ambush. Ben Barnes portrays General Kirigan, a.k.a. the Darkling, the head of the Second Army, and the kingdom’s magical military elite of Grisha soldiers. The Six of Crows gang has Young as sharpshooter Jesper Fahey, Suman as Inej Ghafa a.k.a the Wraith, and Carter as rising underworld star Kaz Brekker. Galligan plays Nina Zenik, a lethal heartrender, and Skogman as witch hunter Matthias Helvar.

Shadow and Bone posters

Author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo said that Shadow and Bone take place in a “very different” kind of fantasy world. She referred to Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, as it has repeating rifles instead of broadswords. The writer mentioned that it is a story about the people who have been told how much they don't matter proving how much they do. And it is been “incredible” for her to see that story take shape on such an “epic scale, the battles, the magic,” but also the relationships between the characters. Bardugo stated that first Shadow and Bone’s photos give just a tiny hint at what's in store — a mapmaker with an extraordinary gift, the people who want to use her, the tracker who will do anything to protect her, and the team of thugs and thieves who are about to cause some very big trouble for everyone involved.

Showrunner Eric Heisserer also provided insides about the series. He said that Shadow and Bone's photos offer a glimpse into the expansive, texture world that Leigh Bardugo created in her books. Heisserer mentioned that they worked tirelessly to craft a lived-in feel for fictional lands like Ketterdam and Ravka, with invented languages, uniforms, currency, and artistic choices from set design to costuming. He asserted that the people are immersed in the Grishaverse when they read, and it is their hope that both new and existing fans have that same feeling when they watch the show.

