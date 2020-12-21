'The Sound Of Music' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 1965 Musical

The Sound of Music is a 1965 American classic, directed by Robert Wise. The musical drama became the highest-grossing film of 1965. The film is about a young Austrian postulant in Salzburg, Austria, in 1938 who is sent to the villa of a retired naval officer and widower to be governess to his seven children. After bringing love and music into the lives of the family, she marries the officer and, together with the children, finds a way to survive the loss of their homeland to the Nazis. Read on to know about the cast of the Sound of Music.

The Sound of Music cast

Julie Andrews

The cast includes Julie Andrews as the lead in this 1965 musical. She plays the character of Baronin Maria Von Trapp, the governess. Julie is a British actor, singer, author, and dancer. She rose to prominence starring in Broadway musicals such as My Fair Lady, playing Eliza Doolittle and Camelot, playing Queen Guinevere. Andrews made her feature film debut in Mary Poppins and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the title role.

Her famous films include Hawaii, Torn Curtain, The Tamarind Seed, That's life!, Victor/Victoria, The Princess Diaries among others. In 2000, Andrews was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the performing arts. She has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, five Golden Globes, three Grammys, two Emmys, the AFI Life Achievement Award, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, the Kennedy Center Honors Award, and the Disney Legends Award.

Christopher Plummer

The Sound of Music cast includes Christopher Plummer as the retired naval officer with seven children, Baron Von Trapp. Plummer is a Canadian actor whose career has spanned seven decades. He is known for his performances in film, television, and theatre. He made his film debut in Sidney Lumet's Stage Struck and then went on to an array of films including The Fall of the Roman Empire, The Man Who Would Be King, The Insider, The Last Station among many many others.

Plummer has received various accolades for his work, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Academy Film Award. He is one of the few performers to receive the Triple Crown of Acting and is the only Canadian to do so.

Charmian Carr

The cast of the Sound of Music includes Charmian Carr, who played the role of the eldest daughter, Liesl Von Trapp. Carr was an American actor and singer, who passed away in 2016, at the age of 73. Charmian Carr's career only lasted for three years from 1964-1967. Her works include The Sound of Music, Take Her She's Mine, and Evening primrose. She married a dentist in 1967 and quit acting. Following that, she opened an interior design firm and named it Charmian Carr Designs in California. She even wrote two books titled Forever Liesl and Letters To Liesl.

Heather Menzies

Heather Menzies portrayed the role of Louisa Von Trapp. Menzies is a Canadian actor-model who passed away in 2017, aged 68. She started her career with the Sound of Music in 1995 and worked until 1990. Her famous works include Logan's Run, Hawaii, Dragnet, Bonanza, To Rome with Love, The Six Million Dollar Man among others.

