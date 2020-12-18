Here Is The' Station 19' Cast List And All You Need To Know About Them

Station 19 is the television series which is the spinoff of the popular show Grey’s Anatomy, which follows the professional and personal lives of a group of firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department. The show has a mixture of action, drama and thriller combined in its episodes. The Station 19 cast has quite a list of actors with some of the popular actors among that list as well. Here are more details on the cast of Station 19.

Station 19 cast

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea "Andy" Herrera

Jessica Ortiz is a well-known actor and dancer based in the United States. She has played one of the lead characters of Andrea Herrera in the cast of Station 19. She has worked in quite a few television shows apart from her career as a dancer. Some of these television appearances include Scream Queens, The Shop, The After, Rosewood, Grey's Anatomy and more.

Jason George as Dr. Benjamin "Ben" Warren

Jason George is one of the most experienced actors in the Station 19 cast. He has played the role of Dr. Benjamin Warren in this show. The acting career of Jason George has spanned over two decades. His list of other performances include CSI: Cyber, With This Ring, Hit the Floor, Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Mistresses, and a number of other television and film appearances as well.

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Grey Damon has played another one of Station 19 characters named Jack Gibson. With a career that has spanned for over a decade, the actor has appeared in a number of television shows and a handful of films as well. Some of his work includes 10 Things I Hate About You, Friday Night Lights, Aquarius, The Magicians, and more television shows and films.

Barrett Doss as Victoria "Vic" Hughes

Apart from being an actor, Barrett Doss is also a known singer. She has played the role of Victoria Hughes in the cast of Station 19. She has acted in quite a few popular television shows in her career. Some of these include Grey's Anatomy, Time After Time, Iron Fist, The Family and many more.

