Is Spongebob Gay? Recent Tweet By Nickelodeon Leads To Speculations About His Orientation

Nickelodeon took to their Twitter to reveal that SpongeBob is a part of the LGBTQ community. The pride tweet was re-shared many times and viewers of the cartoon show were curious if SpongeBob was gay, asexual, bisexual, or what exactly his sexuality is. Nickelodeon made the tweet to honour the ongoing pride month and netizens are curious about its most popular character. Twitter is abuzz with tweets and viewers have tagged Nickelodeon asking, "Is Spongebob Gay?”

Is SpongeBob gay?

On Saturday, Nickelodeon took to Twitter to celebrate pride month by sharing a picture of all their original characters from the LGBTQ. The tweet included pictures of Korra from the Avatar cinematic universe, who is seen in the animated show, The Legend of Korra, and Michael D. Cohen from the popular show Henry Danger and none other than SpongeBob from the titular show.

Also Read | 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'A Quiet Place II' And 'The SpongeBob Movie' Gets New Release Dates

According to reports, Cohen has slowly transitioned from male to female in a span of over twenty years. Korra identifies on the show as a bisexual. The third character in the post, that is, SpongeBob's sexual orientation is not clear. Even though Nickelodeon made a revelation on him being a part of the LGBTQ community, it is not clear if he identifies himself as gay, bisexual, or another sexual orientation.

Here is what Nickelodeon tweeted on their handle that sparked the discussion

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Also Read | Nickelodeon Celebrates Pride Month By Hinting SpongeBob SquarePants Is Gay, Netizens Cheer

Even though Nickelodeon is not reverting to the thousands of tweets and queries, the animation giant did leave a big hint. However, they have disabled comments and reactions on the post that is shared on their official website. Some reports suggest that the creator of the show, late Stephen Hillenberg, never sectioned him into any sexuality, neither gay nor straight. However, the hashtag #SpongeBobisGay is trending all around. Some fans suggested that SpongeBob’s sexuality does not really matter as long as the TV show remains true to its concept. The show has managed to get a laugh out of kids and adults alike for generations.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Call Dad Caitlyn Jenner "our Hero" During Pride Month

The discussion was rife between people who already knew that SpongeBob is in LGBTQ versus those who woke to the news today. Many expressed the amusement of the event. Reports suggest that it is not the first time that SpongeBob was called ‘gay’ by viewers, many have been discussing the matter for some time now.

Also Read | Faraz Arif Ansari Extends Pride Month Wishes With A Still From LGBTQ Film 'Sheer Qorma'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.