What Time Does 'Hanna' Season 2 Release On Amazon Prime? See The Trailer, Cast, And More

Amazon Prime’s action-drama series Hanna is based on a 2011 film helmed by director Joe Wright, which goes by the same name. Hanna Season 1 dropped with eight in February 2019. And now viewers will get to binge Hanna Season 2 on Amazon Prime. Read on to find out the answer to the question, “What time does Hanna Season 2 release on Amazon Prime?”

What time does Hanna season 2 release on Amazon Prime?

Hanna season 2 release date on Amazon Prime is July 3, 2020. Just like season 1 of the show, season 2 is set to have 8 episodes, all of which will be released together. Hence, fans of the show will get to binge-watch it. Amazon Prime shows are released at 12:30 am PT, which is 3:30 am ET. Hence Hanna season 2 release time is 12:30 am PT.

Hanna Season 2 trailer was dropped on Amazon Prime’s official YouTube channel about two weeks ago. The trailer has garnered more than 80,000 views since then. Hanna Season 2 trailer teases the work of sinister government agency Utrax. The trailer indicates that the new season is going to be packed with a lot of action like the first one.

Hanna season 2 on Amazon Prime: The cast

Hanna on Amazon Prime has a very diverse cast, with cast members hailing from various European countries like Germany, France, Poland and England. The show stars an up-and-coming, 20-year-old English actor in the lead, actor Esme Creed-Miles. She stars as Hanna on the show. Sex and the City star Mirelle Enos returns in season 2 as CIA operative Marissa Wiegler.

Joining the cast is Dermot Mulroney, who will play Utrax’s overseer John Carmichael. Mulroney, who is a popular American actor, best known for playing Michael O'Neal in My Best Friend's Wedding will also be seen in Hanna Season 2. Fans will also get to see Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer, Andy Nyman as Jacobs, Benno Fürmann as Dieter and many more talented actors.

Hanna season 2 on Amazon Prime: The Plot

In the second instalment, the show will continue to revolve around the protagonist Hanna, as she is on her journey of self-discovery. In Hanna season 2 trailer, she is seen attempting an escape while the government agency is still pursuing her. Season 2 will pick up from the cliffhanger that season 1 ended in. At the end of the last season, Erik reveals the truth about Utrax to Hanna. Utrax is a CIA programme where children’s DNA has been enhanced in order to create super-soldiers. The synopsis for the new season reads “Following her discovery at the end of season one, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training”.

