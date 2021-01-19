'The Tortured' Ending Explained: Did John Hang Himself To Death?

The Tortured is a Canadian American horror film, directed by Robert Lieberman and written by Marek Posival. The movie is about a couple who abduct whom they thought killed their son and torture him for his crime. However, the end of the film reveals a plot twist but has left many people wondering about the Tortured ending.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Plot of The Tortured

Elise and Craig Landry live happily with their son, Benjamin. Their lives come shattering one day, when their son is kidnapped, tortured and killed by a man called John Kozlowski. While Craig feels guilt that he could not stop the fleeing vehicle, Elise blames him for not watching their son closely.

When Kozlowski faces a trial, he gets sentenced to only 25 years to life and Craig and Elsie are very disappointed in the verdict. They decide to take things in their own hands and bring justice. So they plan to abduct John when he was being taken to prison.

They successfully take him in and lock him in their basement where the torture begins. The couple begins the torture thinking about the times John tortured their son before killing him. John however keeps saying that he does not recall doing anything of that sort and certainly does not think of himself a killer.

The police keeps searching for the convicts who according to them escaped the police van enroute prison. However, the couple does not spare him and think that he is making excuses. John manages to escape the basement.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Ending of The Tortured

When the man being tortured in Craig’s basement escapes, he hangs himself to death with a note. In the note, he mentions what the couple did to him and apologises for his deeds. However, it is revealed that he was an amnesiac and his name was Galligan.

Galligan was the other prisoner who was being taken to prison for tax evasion. He was in the same van as John Kozlowski when they were being taken to prison. Gilligan was mistaken to be John by Craig and John had managed to run in the woods unharmed. The movie ends before without the couple finding that out.

The Tortured ending explained

The ending of the movie shows that a mistaken identity can lead to so many wrong things. The couple may or may not have regretted their actions after they would have found out that they were torturing the wrong man for no reason. watch the traielr of the film below.

The Tortured review:

The movie has got a rating of 5.5/10 on IMDb by over 7 thousand users. The movie has however got 6% rating on Tomatometer and 35% on Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The score was calculated by the ratings given by over 2 thousand people.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.