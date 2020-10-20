If You Loved 'The Trail Of The Chicago 7', Here Are Other Films Similar To The Legal Drama

Aaron Sorkin directed The Trial of the Chicago 7 chronicles the life the of Chicago Seven, which was a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters. The story articulates how they were charged with conspiring and crossing states line with an intent of inflicting riots. With stellar performances by Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and more, The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a worth watching legal drama and courtroom thriller. If you loved watching the movie, here we have collected films like The Trial of the Chicago 7, which shows resemblance to its plot and socio-political elements. Take a look:

Films like The Trial of the Chicago 7:

A Few Good Men

Directed by Rob Reiner, the legal drama A Few Good Men stars Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson in pivotal roles. The movie was adapted by Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay of the same name. A Few Good Men revolves around the story of two US Marine court-martials who were charged with the murder of a fellow Marine. It showcases the tribulations of their lawyers and as they prepare to defend their case in the court.

12 Angry Men

Released in 1957, 12 Angry Men was a courtroom drama film directed by Sidney Lumet. The movie was adapted by the teleplay of the same name by Reginald Rose. The movie essays the tale of a jury of 12 men who are assembled to discuss a homicide case. However, their deliberate conviction of an 18-year-old defendant makes them question their morals and values.

All The President’s Men

Helmed by Alan J. Pakula, All the President’s Men is a political thriller film based on the Watergate scandal. It traces how the scandal brought down the presidency of Richard M. Nixon. The story depicts how two brave journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein investigate the story for the Washington Post.

Primal Fear

Primal Fear is another legal thriller worth-watching film. Directed by Gregory Hoblit, the movie is based on the life of a Chicago defense attorney who believes that his client isn’t guilty of murdering an influential archbishop. The story unveils how he tries everything to prove his client’s innocence.

Few other films like The Trial of the Chicago 7:

Philadelphia

The Lincoln Lawyer

And Justice For All

The Accused

