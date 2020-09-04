'The Umbrella Academy' Actor Jordan Claire Robbins All Set To Star In 'Escape The Field'

The Umbrella Academy actor Jordan Claire Robbins will be soon seen in the film Escape the Field. If reports are to believed, Jordan will be one of the lead cast members of the film and the film will soon proceed with its shooting. Read ahead to know more about the film and about The Umbrella Academy actor Jordan Claire Robbins.

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Jordan Claire Robbins will be seen as the lead cast member in the new film Escape the Field. The movie will soon start shooting in Toronto, Canada. It reported that the filming will take place under COVID-19 guidelines set by the country. Escape the Field is creating a lot of buzz and is being deemed as a film to look forward to.

The report further stated that Escape the Field will be produced by DDI’s Jason Moring and Michael Philip, who will also manage the worldwide sale of the movie. The plot of the movie revolves around six complete strangers who wake up in a cornfield. The cornfield is haunted and the six strangers are trapped in a mystery. They are all armed with a random item like a compass, a revolver with a single bullet and more such items, and they must find their way out or die trying.

Jason Morning, the producer of the film, mentioned that Jordan was 'an absolute natural fit' and added that she brought a lot of 'energy and excitement' in the film. Morning further added that the film's team was 'extremely privileged' to have Jordan in the film and also talked about her successful Netflix venture, according to the report.

Crystal Reed will also be seen in the film

Earlier, Deadline had reported that actor Crystal Reed will also be seen in the film Escape The Field. It also mentioned that Emerson Moore will be directing the film and added that he also wrote the screenplay for the movie with Sean M. Wathen and JD Dobkin. Crystal Reed has also be seen in MTV series Teen Wolf and Fox’s Gotham.

Promo Pic Credit: Jordan Claire Robbins's Instagram (shot by Shalandpual)

