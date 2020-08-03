'The Umbrella Academy' Cast's Net Worth Proves That 'time Travel' Not Messy For Actors

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 released on Netflix and soon started trending since its premiere. Netflix's new superhero show revolves around the story of the Hargreeves, a bizarre and dysfunctional family of seven adopted siblings, all of whom have superpowers. Here is the net worth of the cast of the show.

'The Umbrella Academy' cast net worth

Tom Hopper's Net worth

Tom Hopper plays the role of Number One, also known as Luther and Spaceboy on the show. The 35-year-old actor has appeared in movies like I Feel Pretty, Northmen: A Viking Saga and on series like Black Sails and Merlin. According to Looper.com, Tom Hopper’s net worth is $5 million, which is over Rs 35 crores.

David Castaneda's net worth

Actor David Castaneda portrays the character of Number Two also known as Diego and The Kraken. The 30-year-old actor has been seen in We Die Young, El Chicano, End Of Watch among others. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $600 thousand dollars, which is around Rs 4.51 crores.

Emmy Raver-Lampman's net worth

Emmy Raver-Lampman is a popular actor who is 31 years of age. The actor portrays the role of Number Three, also known as Allison and the Rumour. She has also been seen in Stucco and aTypical Wednesday among others. According to a media portal, Her net worth is $500 thousand, which is over Rs 3 crores.

Robert Sheehan's net worth

Robert Sheehan has portrayed the character of Number Four also known as Klaus. The actor is very popular among his fans and has also been seen in series like Misfits, Love/ Hate and films like Mortal Engines. According to celebritynetworth.com, Robert Sheehan’s net worth is around $2 million, which is around Rs 14 crores.

Adian Gallagher's net worth

Adian Gallagher as Number Five, also known as The Boy. He is 16 years of age and has previously been seen in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. According to a various media portal, the net worth of Aidan is not confirmed.

Justin H Min's net worth

Justin H Min has portrayed the character of Ben. Justin has previously worked in American Refugee, Rebirth and After Yang. According to a media portal, Justin H. Min's net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, which means it is between Rs 7 crores and Rs 37 crores.

Ellen Page's net worth

Ellen Page is a popular actor, who portrayed the character of Vanya or Number Seven in the series. Ellen has previously been featured in films like Juno, Inception, Hard Candy and Flatliners. Ellen Page’s net worth is around $14 million, which is over Rs 105 crores.

