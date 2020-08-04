'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2: Here’s How The Season Ending Matches The Comic

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 finale concluded with the surviving Hargreeves siblings namely Luther essayed by Tom Cooper, Diego essayed by David Castenega, Allison essayed by Emmy Laver Rampman, Klaus essayed by Robert Sheahan, Number Five essayed by Aiden Gallagher and Vanya essayed by Ellen Page making their way back to their own time but it was not exactly how they had expected. The apocalypse from the Season 1 ending has been successfully prevented but the siblings see some drastic changes in their own world.

For once, their adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves essayed by Colm Feore is alive once again. The siblings also find themselves face to face with their brother Ben essayed by Justin Min who is now surrounded by six shadowy figures called the 'The Sparrow Academy.' Now, this ending has been deemed quite similar to the ending of the comic series, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion.

Showrunner Steve Blackman on the season finale

The comic series is created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba. Reportedly, the comic ends with the Hargreeves meeting a group of superheroes like them who can also be spotted wearing matching uniforms but with sparrow symbols instead of an umbrella. The showrunner of The Umbrella Academy Steve Blackman revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he had a similar idea to be executed during the first season itself.

He went on to say that The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion comic series creator Gerard told him on what he wishes to do with the characters called The Sparrow Academy. Steve added that he found this similar ending between the show and the comic to be a great 'launching point.' The showrunner called it a great cliffhanger for the Season 2 ending and hinted that he already has huge plans for Season 3 of the show.

Steve Blackman on The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Steve went on to say that if they get an opportunity to go on floors for the third season of the show, he knows exactly how to take the story forward. According to media reports, the third season of The Umbrella Academy is not yet confirmed by Netflix. But Steve hinted that if the third season goes on floors, it will have some elements from the graphic novel as well as a different direction of its own like the previous two seasons.

