'The Uncanny Counter' Ending Explained: Jeong-sin Punished In Purgatory

Korean drama series The Uncanny Counter has caught the audiences' fancy with its intriguing plot and tense cliffhangers. The plot of this show revolves around a group of demon hunters who set out to ward off evil spirits and prevent them from returning. This drama series is based on the webtoon titled Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi. The 16th episode of the show released on January 24, 2021. For those who are looking out for The Uncanny Counter ending, this article is for them. Here's The Uncanny Counter ending explained.

The Uncanny Counter ending explained

What happens at the end of The Uncanny Counter

In the latest episode, audiences saw the most evil of all spirits who had entered Yung so far. Soo-mun looks for all the spirits which were consumed by the mist evil one and overheard them talking about him. His parents also worry about him and talk about how they broke yet another promise. Amidst all of this, his parents do not realise that the person they rescued was their son itself. The three of them have an emotional reunion.

His teammates also are satisfied with how things turned out and promise to keep protecting him as he remains in Yung. They also encounter their former teammate Cheol-jung. He had been consumed earlier and this results in another heartwarming reunion.

What followed this all was far more shocking for the fans. Jeong-sin gets punished to the purgatory as he was the one who was overtaken by the evil spirit. The police take Mayor Shin to the police station to punish him according to the human laws. The evidence which was gathered by the demon hunters helped in the arrest of Mayor Shin. Something also changes in director Noh when he realises that the former Mayor had killed his brother.

In the end, the counters and the human detective, Han-ul who played an important role in uncovering the cause of Jeong-Yeong's death and helped them prove it was a murder, complete the investigation without any external influence. Ha-na also accepts her family's loss and Ms Chu also deals with the repercussion of her choice. Soo-mun and Mo-tak also find themselves on the reviewing end of justice for their losses.

Image courtesy- @theuncannycounter_ Instagram

