'Tadap' Cast Details: Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Headline The Stark Love Story

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is an upcoming romantic action film. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 released Telugu film RX 100. The principal photography of the film began back in April 2019, however, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several production delays. Now, Tadap is all set to release theatrically in the month of September, this year. Ahead of the film’s release, here we have listed down intriguing details about Tadap’s cast.

Tadap Cast

Ahan Shetty as Shiv Kapoor

Tadap marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Tadap cast features Ahan as the main protagonist Shiva Kapoor. In the Telugu version, the main character Siva is a well-behaved and cultured heartthrob. Although orphan, he is raised by Daddy and his aggressive results in the creation of massive trouble in his love story. Tadap is touted to essay a stark love story between Shiva and Mishka (Tara Sutaria).

Tara Sutaria Mishka Narayan

The Student of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria will essay the role of Ahan’s lady love Mishka Narayan. In RX 100, at first, the female lead is shown as the daughter of a politician whose paths crosses with Siva. Love blooms between the couple and with time the duo keeps getting closer to each other. However, when elders oppose their marriage both the protagonists' fight for their love with the elderly. However, there comes a shocking twist when it is revealed that the female lead is also the main antagonist in the film.

Although it is yet unclear if the plot RX 100’s Hindi version is going to remain the same. However, going by the title, it seems that Tadap is a perfect fit to showcase heartbreak in a budding love story. The makers of the film, haven’t confirmed details regarding the plot of the film.

Other members from Tadap’s cast

Sikandar Kher as Ranjit Rane

Sharat Saxena as Vishwanath Narayan

Naufal Azmir Khan as Jai

Suniel Shetty as Laxman Kapoor, Shiv and Rohan’s father

Amit Sadh as Rohan Kapoor (Pappu), Shiv's brother

