'Crazy Stupid Love' Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In 2011's American Rom-com

The cult American romantic comedy, Crazy Stupid Love was made available to stream on Netflix from March 1, 2021. The film originally released back in 2011 and the cast of Crazy Stupid Love stars Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore and Emma Stone in the lead roles. The description of the film's plot, according to Netflix's official website, reads: "Blindsided by the end of his marriage and hopeless at dating, Cal receives a helping hand from a smooth-talking player who's about to meet his match." Read on to know about the cast of this Glenn Ficarra and John Requa directorial to know about all the Crazy Stupid Love characters in detail.

Also Read | 'Ek Villain Returns' Cast: Details About The Highly Anticipated Sequel By Mohit Suri

Crazy Stupid Love cast (lead)

Steve Carell as Cal Weaver

The Office fame Steve Carell plays the role of Cal Weaver in Crazy Stupid Love. Steve as Cal essays the role of a middle-aged man who gets divorced from his wife Emily, after the latter cheated on him with her co-worker David. Post-divorce, he shifts to his own apartment and visits a bar everyone, where he crosses path with a young womanizer, Jacob Palmer, who helps him with tips on how to seduce women.

Julianne Moore as Emily Weaver

American actor-author Julianne Moore plays the role of Emily Weaver in this rom-com. Julianne as Emily plays the role of Cal's wife, who cheats on him with her co-worker David and seeks divorce from Cal. Their children, Hannah and Robbie, are shown to live with her after her divorce from Cal.

Also Read | Qubool Hai 2.0 Cast: Know The Actors Who Star In This Upcoming Action Drama

Ryan Gosling as Jacob Palmer

The Canadian heartthrob Ryan Gosling plays the role of Jacob Palmer in this 2011 film. Ryan as Jacob essays the role of a womanizer who gradually falls in love with Hannah and aspires to marry her. However, he is shown to be unaware of the fact that his bar-friend Cal is Hannah's father, which leads to Cal disapproving of their relationship.

Emma Stone as Hannah Weaver

The Academy Award-winning actor Emma Stone plays the role of Hannah Weaver in Crazy Stupid Love. Emma as Hannah essayed the role of Cal and Emily's elder daughter. After breaking up with boyfriend Richard, Hannah falls in love with Jacob but her father doesn't give nod for their marriage.

Also Read | 'Putta Gowri Maduve' Cast & The Characters They Play In The Longest Running Kannada Show

Crazy Stupid Love cast (supporting)

Kevin Bacon plays Emily Weaver's co-worker, David Lindhagen

Jonah Bobo plays Cal and Emily's son, Robbie Weaver

Marisa Tomei plays Robbie's teacher, Kate Tafferty

Analeigh Tipton plays Robbie's baby-sitter, Jessica Riley

Also Read | Who Plays Zion In Ginny And Georgia? Details About The Netflix Series Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.