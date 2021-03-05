Dhanush Joins 'The Gray Man' Cast, Anand L Rai Says He Is 'proud Of You Bhai'; See Post

OTT giant Netflix on Thursday, March 4 unveiled the official cast of one of its most ambitious feature film, The Gray Man. The upcoming spy thriller officially stars prominent Hollywood A-listers Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and more. However, what came as a surprise to Indian audiences is that Kolaveri Di fame Dhanush has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. As soon as the announcement surfaced online, fans of the actor immensely rejoiced. Even prominent Indian filmmaker Anand L Rai couldn’t control himself from praising the South superstar.

Anand L Rai congratulates Dhanush

On Friday, March 5, the Tanu Weds Manu director, took to Twitter to share the official cast list of The Gray Man. While stating that he is ‘proud of’ Dhanush, the director opined that for a person to reach a great height, they must need to have ‘great depth’ too. Showering love for Dhanush, Anand expressed his excitement. When the tweet caught the attention of the South star, he was quick to respond to it. A humble Dhanush retweeted the director’s post with smiley emoticons. Here’s taking a quick at the post shared by Anand L Rai:

To reach a great height a person needs to have great depth. Love you bhai @dhanushkraja So so proud of you. #TheGrayMan @NetflixFilm @Russo_Brothers 🙏👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/1YAIE2Ks5D — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) March 5, 2021

Dhanush’s Reply:

Produced by the Russo brothers, the action thriller chronicles the deadly fight between Gentry, who is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen, a former associate from Gentry’s unit at the CIA. The plot is adapted from Mark Greaney’s 2009 released novel which turned out to one of the bestselling book series. Anthony Russo in a recent interview with Deadline, said that the movie is a mano between two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA.

THE GRAY MAN cast *continues* to get better.



Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard & Regé-Jean Page have joined the Russo Brothers' new action thriller alongside the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush & Julia Butters. pic.twitter.com/Wh91NX4LcY — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 3, 2021

He further added to those who are fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, in this film they will experience the same action however in a real-world setting. It is reported that Gosling will essay the role of a CIA operative who is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to be a fugitive. On the other hand, Evans is recruited to hunt him down. As per Deadline, The Gray Man is touted to be Netflix most expensive project so far.

