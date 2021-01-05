The Weeknd's Profile Picture On Instagram Takes Social Media By Surprise & Sparks A Trend

Canadian songster Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd, recently took social media by surprise after he made a fan art his prolific picture on Instagram. Back in 2017, a Twitter user named 'Ballpoint Papi' had shared a poorly-drawn sketch of The Weeknd, which recently became the hot topic of discussion among fans of the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer on Twitter. Soon, the 'I drew The Weeknd' trend sparked on Twitter as many shared their fan arts of the 30-year-old artist.

Also Read | The Weeknd Shows Off His Well-decorated Christmassy House For Jingle Ball Performance

The Weeknd's Twitter drawing as his IG profile picture leaves fans shocked

The Weeknd's profile pic on Instagram recently made headlines as netizens couldn't believe their eyes. A badly-drawn sketch of The Weeknd did the rounds on social media lately, which was originally shared on Twitter back in 2017. While a lot of celebrities have their ways of appreciating fan art, the Canadian singer took it to another level as he decided to make a fan art his profile picture on the photo-sharing app.

While the illustration was shared on Twitter by Ballpoint Papi @Tw1tterPicasso a couple of years ago, it only went viral recently after another user shared it on the micro-blogging platform. However, as soon as netizens noticed The Weeknd's profile pic update, they collectively lost their calm and didn't hold back from expressing the same on social media. One tweet regarding the same has garnered over one million likes and more than 126k retweets. Take a look:

Also Read | The Weeknd's Blinding Lights & Other Songs Released On November 29th In Different Years

Check out The Weeknd's Instagram profile photo below:

Also Read | Grammy 2021 Nominations: The Weeknd Calls Recording Academy "corrupt"

Apart from becoming the talk of social media, The Weeknd's profile pic update on Instagram also started the 'I Drew The Weeknd' trend on Twitter. Lately, hundreds and thousands of fans of the Heartless crooner have been sharing their hand-made fan arts on social media. While many shared some jaw-dropping sketches and paintings on the singer, others joined the bandwagon of poorly-drawn illustrations and shared them on their respective handles. A lot of fans tried their level best to up their creativity game with the new viral trend. Check out some fan arts shared by Twitterati below:

i drew the weeknd because why not pic.twitter.com/wJNXEnvHcp — Ø§Ù„Ø´Ø§ÙŠ Ø¨Ù„Ø¨Ù† Ø§Ù„Ù…Ø²Ù…Ø²Ø¡ (@Shaybelaban_) January 4, 2021

i DrEw ThE WeEkNd pic.twitter.com/QmFcJQQ6aS — LeoXO (@ReppingXO) January 3, 2021

Also Read | Grammy 2021: Five Of The Biggest Snubs Including The Weeknd, Travis Scott And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.