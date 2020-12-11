The Weeknd Shows Off His Well-decorated Christmassy House For Jingle Ball Performance

Canadian singer The Weeknd took to Instagram on Friday, December 11, 2020, to share a picture of him in his well-decorated Christmassy house as he gives a special jingle ball performance. The singer can be seen performing with his band in his living room for a special virtual performance. The singer just posted the pic without any note on the same. As soon as the picture surfaced the internet, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, The Weeknd went on to share a picture of him and his band performing in his decked-out living room. The singer can be seen in the middle holding the mic and singing his heart out. While one can see his band member on the drums and the other on the guitar. The Weeknd donned a black sweatshirt along with black chinos. He completed the look with a pair of spectacles and black shoes. In the picture, one can also notice the well-decorated house that consists of lasers, lights, Christmas tree, and much more. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice lauding the actor for his music and personality. The post went on to receive likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to laud the actor’s personality and singing talent. While some went on to talk about all things nice about the post. One of the users wrote, “you’re honestly the goat of music”. While the other one wrote, “omgg, you are goalss”. Check out a few more comments below.

The Weeknd shined under the blinding Christmas tree for the Z100 Jingle Ball Thursday night. Closing out Jingle Ball, The Weeknd and his band performed three of his hits songs that were In Your Eyes, Blinding Lights, and Save Your Tears. The show will be broadcasted on CW on December 14, 2020. Apart from The Weeknd, artists such as Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, and more performed at this year's virtual event.

